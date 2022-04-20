Sioux City's Dr. Steven Meyer getting inducted into Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame

DES MOINES -- On Thursday, Siouxland orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Meyer will be recognized by the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame, as a part of its 2022 class, for a quarter-century's work as the founder of Siouxland Tanzania Educational and Medical Ministries.

For the ceremony, Meyer, who also works with MercyOne, will be inducted by Lt. Governor Adam Gregg at the Iowa State Capitol building at 2:30 p.m. along with seven other individuals and the "VaxDSM" project.

"I don’t do what I do to get awards or pats on the back, I just get so much joy from seeing people’s lives change through education and operation," Meyer said over the phone on Tuesday afternoon. "It means a lot to be recognized by your peers and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else in the whole world."

STEMM, an interdenominational Christian ministry, offers medical, educational, spiritual and humanitarian assistance to children in need. It was founded in 1996 and organized in 1997 by Meyer, Rev. Jon Gerdts, Mike Boose, Lazaro Nyalandu and Dana Meyer, who led a group of 10 Siouxland residents on the first trip to Tanzania in 1997.

Meyer has said previously STEMM provides each child up to $500 to cover the costs of transportation to and from school, school uniforms, test fees and more. He's also said that STEMM has mentorship and leadership clubs in 28 schools in the country and has sent more than 12,00 kids to high school and college. In 2021, a student mentored by STEMM, graduated from high school with the top academic score in the entire East African country.

"It is through this support my life changed. STEMM gave me an opportunity and hope for my future," Leocadia Mbukilo Kayandakamo wrote in a letter provided to The Journal at the time.

In 2017, 35 people were killed in a school bus crash near Karatu, Tanzania. Three children survived the crash and were flown to Sioux City where CNOS doctors operated on them at MercyOne Medical Center. The children, nicknamed "Miracle Kids," were able to return to their homes in three months. They have since graduated from high school, according Meyer. In June, Meyer said the Miracle Kids are returning to Sioux City and going to school at Briar Cliff.

With the 25th anniversary of STEMM, Meyer said the organization is looking to raise $2.5 million for an endowment that would work to support the program well into the future. He said the plan is to get a hashtag campaign going to raise awareness, raise funds and get folks talking about the work that's been done and how's it impacted people.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.