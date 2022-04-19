Sioux City's Dr. Steven Meyer to be inducted into Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame

DES MOINES -- On Thursday, Siouxland orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Meyer will be recognized by the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame, as a part of its 2022 class, for a quarter-century's work as the founder of Siouxland Tanzania Educational and Medical Ministries.

For the ceremony, Meyer, who also works with MercyOne, will be inducted by Lt. Governor Adam Gregg at the Iowa State Capitol building at 2:30 p.m. along with seven other individuals and the "VaxDSM" project.

"It’s beyond humbling to be recognized by the leadership of our great state of Iowa for the impact STEMM has made not only in Tanzania but Greater Siouxland as well. This is not my award, but I receive it on behalf of the hundreds of volunteers, donors, prayer warriors and trip participants that have been essential for our collective success," Meyer was quoted as saying in the release. "Most of all, I thank Almighty Creator God for the inspiration, passion and opportunity to do his work in changing lives for Christ on both sides of the world."

STEMM, an interdenominational Christian ministry, offers medical, educational, spiritual and humanitarian assistance to children in need. It was founded in 1996 and organized in 1997 by Meyer, Rev. Jon Gerdts, Mike Boose, Lazaro Nyalandu and Dana Meyer, who led a group of 10 Siouxland residents on the first trip to Tanzania in 1997.

For the last 25 years, STEMM has been sponsoring Tanzanian children throughout their high school and university studies. Meyer has said STEMM provides each child up to $500 to cover the costs of transportation to and from school, school uniforms, test fees and more. He's also said that STEMM has mentorship and leadership clubs in 28 schools in the country.

In 2017, 35 people were killed in a school bus crash near Karatu, Tanzania. Three children survived the crash and were flown to Sioux City where CNOS doctors operated on them at MercyOne Medical Center. The children, nicknamed "Miracle Kids," were able to return to their homes in three months. They have since graduated from high school, according Meyer.

In August 2021, Meyer was awarded the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Humanitarian Award at the AAOS's annual meeting in San Diego, Monday.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

