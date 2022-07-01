 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City's Fall Game Con is Aug. 19-21

Bart Miller's game collection

Bart Miller shows the insides of buildings on a game board he created and named "Sux City."

 Jesse Brothers, The Weekender

SIOUX CITY -- Fall Game Con, Sioux City's game convention for video and tabletop games of all types, is returning to the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple Aug. 19 to 21.

Game Con Fall will fill two floors of the Shrine Temple with video game tournaments, card games, board games, Dungeons and Dragons Adventurers League regular and Epic adventures, medieval combat demonstrations and more. Game Con also feature a large vendor hall, charity auction, and local artists vending and creating game and geek culture art on site.

"We are very excited to return to the wonderful Abu Bekr Shrine Temple for our Fall Game Con event. This is a family friendly event with tabletop and video games of all kinds run by local volunteers," said Bart Miller, founder and event manager. 

For more information visit tabletop.events/conventions/sioux-city-games-con-fall-2022-. 

