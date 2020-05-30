Sioux City's Feed Energy plant catches fire for second time this month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A fire broke out at Feed Energy Friday night, marking the second fire at the Sioux City vegetable oil processing plant this month.

According to the Sioux City Police log, Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 800 block of Cunningham Drive at 7 p.m.

Feed Energy said in a statement issued Saturday that the fire was in the same area as the fire that occurred on May 1. Four employees who were at the plant at the time of the fire got out safely, according to the statement.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was assisted by the 185th Air National Guard, which dispatched a foam truck. The fire was extinguished by approximately 7:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to "latent heating in the remaining materials in and around the vegetable oil tanks," according to the statement.

Feed Energy is a manufacturer of energy and nutraceutical ingredients for animal nutrition and products for crops and plants. The Sioux City plant processes vegetable oil for use in poultry and swine feeds.

