Sioux City's first born for 2023 are twin boys

SIOUX CITY — A pair of twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023.

Alyssa Bertrand, a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, told The Journal that the first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m. As of this writing a name had not been chosen for the babies; the first has been deemed Baby A and the second Baby B.

Their mother is Tristin Grant. Grant was not available for comment.

Both boys as of Monday were in the neonatal intensive care unit -- otherwise known by the acronym NICU -- where babies who are underweight, premature or who have other health conditions are kept until they are medically ready to go home.