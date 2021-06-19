Sioux City's first father/daughter firefighters

SIOUX CITY — Travis and Kylee Lang are the first father and daughter on the Sioux City Fire Rescue.
In 133 years there have been father and sons, brothers, married couples and cousins, but never a father and daughter.
“Every parent wants their child to find a career that is fulfilling,” Travis said.
For Kylee, her perfect career led her to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Sioux City firefighter.
Travis didn’t want to be a firefighter when he was a child. He didn’t dream of big red firetrucks or sliding down a fire pole. He grew up in Hinton on a family farm. After volunteering for the fire department for 11 years, Travis was encouraged to apply for a full-time position by friends in the department.
He has now worked for the department for 18 years. His only regret was not starting sooner.
Kylee was 9 when he joined the department. There were moments growing up when she would wonder what he was up to or worry that she hadn’t heard from him for a while. As she got older she learned a little more about his work, but “some things you leave at work.”
When she graduated high school, she enlisted in the Missouri National Guard. In 2018, she attended Northwest Missouri State University for criminology.
She always wanted to help people. But she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do for a career. After having a conversation with her dad, she decided to apply for Sioux City Fire Rescue.
Knowing his daughter, he thought the way she enjoys helping people and thrives in a structured environment, made a perfect fit for the fire department.
In fall 2018 she applied.
When she started her EMT class, she realized she found the perfect job.
“When I got here it was meant to be,” she said.
On April 27, 2020 she received an offer letter. She is the fifth female firefighter in Sioux City history.
At the time, she knew she was scheduled for deployment in Kuwait for a year. Instead of putting off training until she returned, Kylee jumped in and started orientation. She finished her orientation and left May 25, 2020.
She returned two weeks ago. On June 9 she started her first shift.
Both Langs have a desire to serve people and help the community. The job gives them an opportunity to help people in a time of need. Whether it’s their worst day or just a bad day, the Langs want to be there to help.
Kylee loves interacting with the community. Even when the situations are bad, she knows that she is helping someone and making a situation better.
“Everybody needs somebody sometime, and if I can be that person or she can be that person it makes life worth living,” Travis said. “It’s just who we are.”
A unique opportunity for the pair is the ability to talk through tragic scenarios and process grief. Through Travis’ years on the department, he has seen a variety of tragedies and will now be able to help Kylee when she needs it.
“She’ll know that I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’ve seen it, she can come talk to me,” he said.
Travis said the department encourages peer support. Many times, the situations cannot be discussed with family members because of HIPPA laws. After a tragic event, he said the firefighter will sit down together and talk through the incident.
It makes the department even more like a family.
Originally, Travis and Kylee were going to be on the same shift, but because of her deployment she is now on the opposite shift.
Holidays and weekends are not off days for a firefighter.
While the days may not occur like normal families, the pair said they always make it work. Whether its opening Christmas presents at 6 a.m. before dad leaves for work, or celebrating a holiday a day late, the family finds a way.