Sioux City's Food Truck Fridays debuts amid COVID-19

That is to discourage people from sticking around too long, according to organizer Sam Burrish, who helped start the event five years ago.

"(In past years), people loved Food Truck Fridays for the sense of community and we loved it too," he said. "(But with the present danger of COVID-19), safety is our top priority."

Which is why Food Truck Fridays has adopted a grab-and-go format. Customers can still sample their food truck faves but they must eat it at home or back at their office.

David Schrock, of Dog Eat Dog, said he is OK with the safety precautions.

"This is how make my living," the longtime food truck owner explained. "I have a very good reason to keep my customers as well as my employees healthy."

That was a sentiment echoed by Michelle Packer, who works at a nearby bank.

"I've been a fan of Food Truck Friday and know that the vendors would take cleanliness to heart," she said. "I'm just happy that the event is back and running."

So is Wesley Baker, an 11-year-old South Sioux Cityan who was attending for the first time.

"My family has been here before," he said. "They like it a lot."