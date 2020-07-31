Sioux City's Food Truck Fridays debuts amid COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Nothing can be better than a gooey queso taco that comes with meats, veggies and plenty of melting mozzarella cheese.
Or at least that's the opinion of Gigo Guerrero, who is a longtime fan of the queso taco served out of the Daga's On Wheels food truck.
"I've been coming to Food Truck Fridays from the very beginning," he said, while waiting for his food to be made. "And today seems like a perfect day for a taco break."
Guerrero and his friend, Briza Garcia, were among the people getting some grab-and-go goodies, Friday, for the first Food Truck Friday of the year.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Friday through Sept. 4, area food trucks will be stationed at Pearl Street Park (the corner of Seventh and Pearl Streets), in order to provide a wide variety of food options.
However, organizers say concerns over COVID-19 required some changes for both vendors and their customers.
For instance, vendors and customers are required to wear masks and most food trucks have hand sanitizer available for customers. Also, there will be no additional seating or trash bins at the event.
That is to discourage people from sticking around too long, according to organizer Sam Burrish, who helped start the event five years ago.
"(In past years), people loved Food Truck Fridays for the sense of community and we loved it too," he said. "(But with the present danger of COVID-19), safety is our top priority."
Which is why Food Truck Fridays has adopted a grab-and-go format. Customers can still sample their food truck faves but they must eat it at home or back at their office.
David Schrock, of Dog Eat Dog, said he is OK with the safety precautions.
"This is how make my living," the longtime food truck owner explained. "I have a very good reason to keep my customers as well as my employees healthy."
That was a sentiment echoed by Michelle Packer, who works at a nearby bank.
"I've been a fan of Food Truck Friday and know that the vendors would take cleanliness to heart," she said. "I'm just happy that the event is back and running."
So is Wesley Baker, an 11-year-old South Sioux Cityan who was attending for the first time.
"My family has been here before," he said. "They like it a lot."
So, what did Wesley order? The Korean Beef Bulgogi Bowl from the Leaf Grill & Wokery, with some blackberry lemonade to wash it down.
"Sounds good," he said. "Can't wait to taste it."
The same was true for Briza Garcia, who took the advice of her friend Gigo Guererro by ordering the queso taco from Daga's.
"Gigo loves Daga's queso tacos," she said. "I thought why not try one myself."
