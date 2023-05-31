Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY — Over 90 employees will lose their jobs when a Sioux City ham deboning plant closes its doors at the end of June, according to an Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice.

The layoff will impact 92 workers at Global Foods Processing, 1826 Chicago Ave. The notice, described as a closing, was published on Tuesday, with a layoff date of June 30.

A woman who answered the phone at Global Foods Wednesday said no one was immediately available to comment. A city official declined to comment on the record.

Canadian entrepreneur David E. Guest took over the former Siouxland Quality Meat plant in the Sioux City stockyards in 1993. Siouxland Quality Meat shuttered in 1990 after being bogged down in legal problems.

After renovations, Global Foods plant began operating there in 1994. Its meat products at the time were to be exported to Canada, Mexico and overseas.

A March 1993 Journal story stated that Global Foods was planning to invest $2.2 million during the first two years of the project, with another $190,000 coming in low interest loans from the business community. The plant was expected to bring a payroll of $1.3 million to the city and create as many as 100 new jobs.

The Siouxland Initiative committed $100,000 to the project, the City of Sioux City $80,000 and Midwest Power Systems $10,000. A $100,000 forgivable loan was also being provided through the Iowa Department of Economic Development's Community Economic Betterment Account, according to the article.

Global Foods Processing planned to break ground on a new pork processing plant at the former John Morrell pork plant site in the summer of 2012, but those plans fell through.

The project was reassessed due to concerns over construction costs and the health of the pork industry, according to story published in The Journal in August 2012.

The 82,000-square-foot manufacturing and cold storage facility would have added production capacity and nearly doubled the Sioux City-based company's employment, according to the 2012 article. The plant had 175 employees in 2012. The proposed second plant would have allowed the family-owned company to expand into loins and other value-added pork products.

Global Foods' current plant is one of the last vestiges of Sioux City's once-renowned stockyards district.

