Sioux City's Jim Carlin puts family, community front and center in longshot U.S. Senate race

Before state Sen. Jim Carlin even stepped foot in the sweltering gymnasium of the Sergeant Bluff Community Center for a May campaign event in his U.S. Senate run, family and friends were already there.

His wife, Donna, who's accompanied him on a number of cross-state campaign stops, helped lay out the spread which included: lemonade, fried chicken, coleslaw, potato wedges and homemade baked goods. While chatting with attendees, she would occasionally adjust the catering options. By the end of the night, she had a nametag on that simply said "Nana." Once people were able to get up, get their food and return to their tables, it felt more akin to a reunion than the prelude to a stump speech from someone running for federal office. But the kind of reunion where folks wear shirts with political slogans such as "Make Liberals Cry Again."

The more communal feel to the event continued with the speakers for the Monday night occasion. Some of Carlin's own grandkids got up to lead the crowd of 70-plus in the Pledge of Allegiance. When it was finally his turn to talk, Carlin, a Sioux City lawyer who first met Donna as a client, mentioned her almost right away.

"Family is what grounds you. My wife is my home. I could be anywhere and as long as I have her lying down next to me, then I’m home," Carlin said.

As he made his case for why Republican voters should choose him instead of Chuck Grassley, a seven-term incumbent viewed as the overwhelming favorite in Tuesday's primary, Carlin kept returning to family. He said leaders should conduct themselves in the reality of their children's futures. At another turn, while fretting about China's manufacturing dominance, Carlin worried phones are being designed to addict people's kids. When he started approaching the hour mark, Carlin stopped to ask Donna how things were going.

"She's telling me to wrap it up," he joked.

Where home is

Carlin grew up in Massachusetts and New Jersey with a large Irish-Catholic family. Since 1991, he has lived in Sioux City, which he now considers home. He attends services at the Morningside Assembly of God. He coaches youth basketball for Upward Sports. And he has served as an assistant coach with the Morningside Mustangs football team.

"The quality of life out here is, in my mind, much more preferable -- if you want to build your life, raise a family," he said in March 2021, not long after he announced his bid to unseat Grassley.

He runs Carlin Law Office, which specializes in medical malpractice and injury litigation. At least one employee, Erin Newton, likes working with him in the office enough that she decided to volunteer with a campaign for the first time ever. Her tasks in the final primary push have included taking donations and helping with yard signs.

When asked why she was endeavoring to get Carlin elected, her answer was short and sweet.

"He has a big heart and is not one to be pushed over," she said.

Two other attendees at the recent Sergeant Bluff campaign stop, Leon and Bonnie Stevenson, said they've known Carlin since the day he moved to Sioux City. They also pointed to some of the candidate's intangibles instead of singling out a policy position they liked.

"(We're) comfortable with his character," Bonnie said. Leon's comfortable and familiar enough with Carlin to affectionately refer to him as "Jimbo."

Even while bringing up more political topics, such as Grassley being an alleged "Republican In Name Only" and not sticking up enough for former President Donald Trump, Todd Tastad couldn't keep from talking about Carlin's moral character.

"He believes in the Constitution. He believes that the swamp is not drained yet in DC. He's for veterans and America," Tastad said.

What else he's for

During his speech in Sergeant Bluff, Carlin touted his work on the so-called "Heartbeat Bill" as one of his proudest moments during his time in the Iowa Senate. The law would've banned an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, but it was found unconstitutional by the Iowa Supreme Court in January 2019.

Well before he became a state legislator, the issue of abortion actually brought someone into Carlin's "extended family."

At the rally, Carlin shared a story about a woman who came to his law office looking to sue Planned Parenthood and wanting to get an abortion. To talk the woman out of terminating the pregnancy, Carlin said he offered her $500 a month until the baby was born and for a period of time after. Carlin said he didn't see the woman again until he was door-knocking for his bid for the Iowa House in 2016. Carlin claims he ended up at her door by accident and came to learn that she did give birth to a daughter, whom she had given up for adoption.

"We’ve got to be there for each other. What else can we do?" he asked after telling the story.

Outside of abortion, Carlin's also talks a lot about curbing tax hikes of any kind, getting active shooter training legislation passed and wanting to fix the health care system by repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Why gather

Prior to leaving the stage, Carlin wanted the audience to understand the point of the stories. He explained it to them with three sentences.

"Care about people. Have integrity. Trust God," he said.

At least one person listening to Carlin heard the message about integrity.

After the event, when Carlin was chatting with guests and trying to get close enough to a fan to try and cool off, a man came back into the community center waiving a $50 bill around saying he found it in the parking lot. When no one claimed it, the man donated the money to Carlin's campaign.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

