Sioux City's League of Women Voters to host legislative town hall

SIOUX CITY — Before the month is up, Sioux City's League of Women Voters will host its first town hall of the year.

At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, the organization is inviting the public to go to the Sioux City Public Museum and voice questions or concerns with their elected representatives.

"Siouxland area legislators will be asked to share their legislative priorities for 2023, followed by questions from the audience," the League said.

Those who are unable to attend will be able to watch a livestream on the "League of Women Voters of Sioux City" Facebook page. Future town hall events are scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 25. Siouxland Cares is sponsoring the January event, while the NAACP Sioux City branch and Inclusive Sioux City are sponsoring the subsequent two.