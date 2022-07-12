Sioux City's Mike Franken taps J.D. Scholten as political director for U.S. Senate run against Chuck Grassley

SIOUX CITY — J.D. Scholten will be pulling political double duty this election season.

This week: Sioux City's Mike Franken, the former three-star Navy admiral running for U.S. Senate, announced that Scholten, a fellow Democrat and Sioux City resident, will be joining his campaign to unseat seven-term Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley. According to a press release, Scholten, who's already running unopposed in Iowa House District 1, is coming on as a political director.

"Having known Admiral Franken the past few years, it’s an honor for me to work on his campaign," Scholten said. "He’s such a unique candidate. I wouldn’t have signed up for just any campaign, but his work ethic, authenticity and his integrity are inspiring. He will be an amazing representative of our state in the Senate."

The news comes just days after a poll commissioned by Franken’s campaign shows him within 5 percentage points of Grassley in the 2022 election.

The poll was conducted by Change Research, which surveyed 1,488 likely Iowa voters from June 30 to July 4. Grassley was the pick of 49% of the poll respondents, to 44% for Franken. Seven percent said they remain undecided. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. Grassley’s six re-election campaign victories in Iowa have come by an average of 35 percentage points. (An April poll showed Franken trailing Grassley by 3% with 13% of respondents being "undecided.")

In mid-May, a Change Research poll showed Franken statistically tied with Abby Finkenauer in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary campaign. Roughly three weeks later, Franken won that election by nearly 15 percentage points.

Scholten spoke to the most-recent poll in the release from Franken's campaign, saying: "This race reminds me so much of our 2018 campaign. The big difference is that the numbers statewide are way more favorable to Democrats than the old 4th district, where we moved the needle 24 points that year. Last week’s poll showing Admiral Franken down just five points with a lot of room to grow for name recognition is very encouraging. I am looking forward to turning a lot of heads come November."

During his 2018 Congressional run, Scholten, a paralegal, lost to then-Rep. Steve King of Kiron by about 3% in the 4th District (the most Republican of Iowa's four districts). Scholten crisscrossed the 39-county district in an RV he referred to as "Sioux City Sue" and received contributions from donors across the United States who wanted to see King defeated because of his past controversial statements on race and immigration.

Scholten squared off against Randy Feenstra, then a Republican state senator from Hull, Iowa, in the November 2020 general election but couldn't make it as competitive as the 2018 race against King. When the votes were finally tallied, Feenstra won 62% of the vote to Scholten's 37%. (For his 2022 re-election bid, Feenstra is running against Democrat Ryan Melton, an Iowa State University graduate, who works at Nationwide in Des Moines in a leadership role.)

While state legislators in Iowa will sometimes work for federal officials from the state, it is somewhat rare for candidate to work for another candidate at the same time. However, the Franken release noted: "J.D. is seeking to follow in the footsteps of Representative Chris Hall, who successfully served in a similar role for Fred Hubbell’s gubernatorial campaign."

The state legislative district Scholten is running to represent, House District 1, shares some similarities to the current district (District 13) represented by Hall, who decided not to seek another term after more than a decade in office, but is most similar to the district Rep. Steve Hansen (D-Sioux City) currently serves (District 14).