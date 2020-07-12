Sioux City's Scene of the Crash car show moving to new location

Despite its old-timey aesthetics, Moore's Chevy has an automatic transmission, a modern engine, and even an impressive sound system.

But what about seat belts, air bags and air conditioning? Um, sorry, vintage cars have none of those niceties.

"The air vent system is actually pretty good," Moore said. "So it isn't quite as bad as it could be."

Like Boehmer, Moore gets plenty of stares when driving a vehicle that dates back to the Great Depression.

"People will point at the car, thinking it will be slow or something," Moore said. "Then, I'll surprise them by passing their car."

"Nobody likes to be passed by someone driving an 80-year-old car," he added.

Other activities that have widespread appeal are Scene of the Crash's mini bike races, hot rod dirt drags and the always popular Bettie Page-style Pin-Up Contest.

"Even the Pin-Up Contest has been impacted by social distancing," Reisdorph said with a sigh. "Our contestants have to stand six feet apart from each other."

Of course, this is a concession he is more than willing to make.

"Are we working under some unusual restrictions this year? Yeah, we are but that's OK," Reisdorph said. "We're glad we'll be able to have a car show. It is more important for people to be safe."

