Sioux City's Scene of the Crash car show moving to new location

SIOUX CITY -- Driving around town, Ryan Boehmer doesn't mind getting his fair share of gawkers.
After all, that comes with the territory when a person drives a custom, 1972 black Ford Econoline passenger van with a raccoon tail on its antenna and the inscription "Big Booty Judy" on its rear.
However, the interior of the van is even more distinctive than its exterior.
"I describe my decorating style as being '1970s grandma,'" Boehmer said with a laugh.
One imagines that would only be the case if "grandma" happened to have a fondness for both beer memorabilia and shag carpeting.
Boehmer is one of the founding members of the sixth annual Scene of the Crash Rockabilly/Psychobilly Car Show, which is taking place Friday and Saturday at the Dakota/Thurston County Fairgrounds, 1527 Stable Drive, South Sioux City.
Wait, a car show? Isn't that one of those events where old guys haul out their vintage Model Ts for this yearly drive?
Well, Scene of the Crash is an entirely different kind of car show.
"Our vehicles aren't just for the sake of appearance," lead organizer Rodney Reisdorph said. "We actually drive and have fun with our cars."
Even better, a portion of the event's proceeds will go to support shop classes for the Sioux City Community School District.
Reisdorph was quick to point out that this year's car show was nearly canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
"We kept on looking at the trends of how many people were getting sick with COVID-19," he said. "Since the numbers were beginning to flatten, we decided to proceed."
Still, organizers moved Scene of the Crash away from the Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, its longtime home, and to the Dakota/Thurston County Fairgrounds, which was a location more conducive to social distancing.
"Even though we moved our shows to a fairgrounds, we still have to work with and follow the guidelines of Dakota County Health Department," Reisdorph said. "Believe me when I say Scene of the Crash may be the safest event of the summer."
This is a good thing since the public must see Reisdorph's 1953 Chevy sedan, which is his pride and joy.
"People always ask me when am I gonna finish painting my car," he said, shrugging. "Personally, I like the color of rust."
Indeed, Reisdorph's car seems even more ancient than Ian Moore's 1937 Chevrolet Master.
But don't be fooled. Looks may be deceiving.
"Everything that is visible to the eye is vintage," Moore explained. "What you can't see is more modern."
Despite its old-timey aesthetics, Moore's Chevy has an automatic transmission, a modern engine, and even an impressive sound system.
But what about seat belts, air bags and air conditioning? Um, sorry, vintage cars have none of those niceties.
"The air vent system is actually pretty good," Moore said. "So it isn't quite as bad as it could be."
Like Boehmer, Moore gets plenty of stares when driving a vehicle that dates back to the Great Depression.
"People will point at the car, thinking it will be slow or something," Moore said. "Then, I'll surprise them by passing their car."
"Nobody likes to be passed by someone driving an 80-year-old car," he added.
Other activities that have widespread appeal are Scene of the Crash's mini bike races, hot rod dirt drags and the always popular Bettie Page-style Pin-Up Contest.
"Even the Pin-Up Contest has been impacted by social distancing," Reisdorph said with a sigh. "Our contestants have to stand six feet apart from each other."
Of course, this is a concession he is more than willing to make.
"Are we working under some unusual restrictions this year? Yeah, we are but that's OK," Reisdorph said. "We're glad we'll be able to have a car show. It is more important for people to be safe."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.