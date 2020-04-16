You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City's Seaboard Triumph Foods says employee has COVID-19
Sioux City's Seaboard Triumph Foods says employee has COVID-19

Seaboard Triumph Foods building (copy)

The Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Seaboard Triumph Foods' Sioux City plant disclosed Thursday that one of its employees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The pork producing plant, which opened in the fall of 2017 and employs around 2,000 workers, said in a statement that the employee has not reported to work since being tested.

"Our main concern has been, and will continue to be, the well-being of our employees. As of today, Seaboard Triumph Foods has no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the workplace," the statement said.

According to the statement, Seaboard Triumph Foods is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and has "robust" sanitization and sterilization protocols in place at the plant. The statement said Seaboard also continues to ask employees who don't feel well to be assessed by a medical provider and stay home and self-isolate.

The statement said that employees are required to wear face coverings at all times while in the plant and that their temperatures are taken before they enter the plant. In addition to implementing physical distancing protocols, the statement said protective plexiglass dividers have been installed on cafeteria tables.

"We've increased janitorial tasks to include regularly sanitizing all areas of the plant, such as offices, bathrooms, common areas, shared electronic equipment, and commonly touched surfaces. In addition, we've also begun routinely using antiviral fog in employee common areas and offices," the statement said.

The statement said employees with a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be provided support through Seaboard's COVID-19 paid leave and health benefits programs, which includes two weeks of normal wages.

