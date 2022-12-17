Sioux City's Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women, to close permanently Dec. 30

SIOUX CITY — Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women with chronic mental health conditions that has operated for decades, is closing its doors permanently Dec. 30.

Kris Dam, director of Shesler Hall since 2015, told The Journal that the closure was brought on by a convergence of problems, including an impending loss of funding, the retirement of the majority of Shesler Hall's staffers and a broader, structural change in supportive living services being offered in Sioux City.

Ellen Dickey, a Shesler Hall board member, described the situation as "the perfect storm."

In June 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into a law a new system for funding mental health care services in the state, transferring the burden from the formerly county- and region-based arrangement to one in which the state pays; priorities were somewhat reordered in this process.

Shesler Hall was classified as a non-core service by the state -- core services being a priority for state mental-health dollars -- and as a result was going to lose its public funding by July 1 of next year.

Up until now, Shesler Hall's transitional housing was funded in part by the Rolling Hills Community Service Region and in part by the United Methodist Church. (Shesler Hall is an affiliate, or mission, of the United Methodist Women of the Iowa Annual Conference, recently renamed United Women in Faith.)

Making matters worse, five of the seven staffers at Shesler Hall are retiring, Dam said.

"Since we're losing the funding, we're not going to have the money to stay open past basically a year -- because we have a reserve -- but then everybody was retiring," Dam said.

"It just didn't seem like there was a viable way forward," Dickey said.

The resident population of Shesler Hall has waned in recent years, Dam said. The facility could house as many as 21 women, but in the last year or two that number dwindled to around nine or 10. A typical resident would stay in Shesler Hall for around two years.

Family situations

Many of the women who did express interest in living in Shesler Hall of late did not qualify under the program's rules or did not wish to follow the rules governing residents. Others were not interested in paying rent to live there. Some had ongoing substance-abuse issues the staff were not able to manage, while still others had children or significant others (Shesler Hall only accepted single women).

"As things have changed in Sioux City, we're finding fewer and fewer ladies that actually meet that particular criteria," Dickey said, referring to the type of client Shesler was intended to help -- single women suffering from mental health conditions or those in recovery who "needed a little bit of support."

Meanwhile, other supportive-housing and group-home programs -- like the nonprofit Pride Group, which helps to house people with mental health conditions and disabilities -- have sprung up in the decades since Shesler Hall opened its doors. Some women who otherwise would have lived at Shesler Hall found living arrangements elsewhere through these programs.

At one time, the type of services offered weren't as widely available in Sioux City.

"The landscape has changed for qualified applicants," Dam said. "And the reason for that really is -- back when Shesler Hall opened, there were no true community supportive-living homes.

"We're just not getting the clients at Shesler anymore," she added.

Faced with these issues -- the loss of funding being perhaps the most insurmountable -- the Shesler board voted in October to shut down. All of Shesler Hall's current residents have found new housing arrangements.

Changes in goals

Shesler Hall began more than a century ago as a home for United Methodist Women deaconesses. Subsequently Shesler Hall was reinvented as a sort of boarding house for women who were new to the city.

By 1985, with fewer women wanting to live in a boarding house environment, Shesler Hall again pivoted and began housing women who struggled to live on their own due to mental health conditions. Shesler Hall offered a more controlled and supportive environment for these women -- ensuring that, for instance, medications were taken regularly.

"That was before we had women group homes," Dam said.

The 105-year-old Shesler Hall building at 1308 Nebraska St., owned by the United Methodist Women, will probably be sold, Dam said; other nonprofits have shown interest in acquiring the building, and it may continue to be used for supportive housing.