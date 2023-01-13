 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City's Sister Shirley Fineran recognized by state for work combatting human trafficking

DES MOINES — A Sioux City resident was one of five Iowans honored at the Capitol Building this week for combatting human trafficking. 

Sister Shirley Fineran, a board member of Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking, received the award from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate who said "I appreciate the work they’ve done so far and thank them for their service working to put an end to this horrible crime."

Fineran, who was a professor of social work for several decades at Briar Cliff University, also serves with the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery and founded Lila Mae's House which acts as a transitional housing option for victims of sex trafficking.

"We are a space for healing," Fineran said of the organization in 2019.

At the time, Fineran said it is important to have a secret spot for Lily Mae's House, since women leaving sex trafficking seem to have a form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, given the "deep trauma and control that traffickers have on their victims."

The other residents recognized were: Alka Khanolkar, Keokuk; Leland Schipper, Des Moines; Tish Young, Cedar Rapids; and Melody Stone, Mason City. IMT Insurance Company also received an award.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

