Sioux City's Smithfield plant remains open despite closure of Sioux Falls plant

SIOUX CITY -- The Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux City, sometimes referred to as the Curly's Foods plant, remains open, though a Sioux Falls Smithfield pork plant has closed after becoming a major hotspot of the novel coronavirus.
Smithfield director of corporate communications Lisa Martin said in an email Friday that the more-than-600 employee plant has taken measures to protect their employees from the virus -- including extra hand sanitizing stations, giving out more personal protective equipment, stressing the importance of personal hygiene, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, expanding employee health benefits, increased social distancing, installing plexiglass and other barriers, restricting nonessential visitors and thermal scanning of employees.
Martin said privacy rules barred her from disclosing whether any Smithfield employees in Sioux City have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
It was not clear how, or if, the closure of the Sioux Falls Smithfield plant would impact operations at the Sioux City plant. The company also announced the temporary closure of plants in Wisconsin and Missouri this week because of the pandemic.
Virginia-based Smithfield announced Sunday that it would close its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees came down with the virus, though it also warned that the closure would impact the nation's meat supply. The company had announced a three-day closure last week to sanitize the plant and install physical barriers to enhance social distancing.
Of the Sioux Falls plant's 3,700 employees, a reported 518 became infected, and they infected a further 126 people connected to them. The infections originating at Smithfield represent a significant share of South Dakota's 1,411 confirmed cases of the virus.
The Sioux Falls plant is believed to account for roughly 5 percent of the U.S. pork supply.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield urging the closure of the plant before the company decided to do so.
"As a critical infrastructure employer for the nation’s food supply chain and a major employer in Sioux Falls, it is crucial that Smithfield have a healthy workforce to ensure the continuity of operations to feed the nation. At the same time, employees need a healthy work environment," Noem and TenHaken wrote to the plant's operators.
Meat plants elsewhere have become a source of concern over the possible transmission of the novel coronavirus among their workers -- on Friday, Tyson Foods acknowledged that some workers at its Dakota City, Nebraska, plant have the virus. Meanwhile, Tony Thompson, the sheriff of Black Hawk County, has urged the closure of a Tyson plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
