Sioux City's Smithfield plant remains open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux City, sometimes referred to as the Curly's Foods plant, remains open, though a Sioux Falls Smithfield pork plant has closed after becoming a major hotspot of the novel coronavirus.

Smithfield director of corporate communications Lisa Martin said in an email Friday that the more-than-600 employee plant has taken measures to protect their employees from the virus -- including extra hand sanitizing stations, giving out more personal protective equipment, stressing the importance of personal hygiene, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, expanding employee health benefits, increased social distancing, installing plexiglass and other barriers, restricting nonessential visitors and thermal scanning of employees.

Martin said privacy rules barred her from disclosing whether any Smithfield employees in Sioux City have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It was not clear how, or if, the closure of the Sioux Falls Smithfield plant would impact operations at the Sioux City plant. The company also announced the temporary closure of plants in Wisconsin and Missouri this week because of the pandemic.