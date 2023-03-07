Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the March 5, 2000, edition of the Journal, commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the opening of Southern Hills Mall. The mall marks 40 years this week.

On most every day of the year, Southern Hills Mall bustles with all kinds of activity.

Its visitors shop tor bargains, dine at an array of eateries, take in first-run movies, get their hair cut, see a doctor, attend a community college course, or simply stroll up and down the spacious corridors. Southern Hills Mall has become such a way of life in Siouxland today that it's easy to forget that not so long ago there was widespread disagreement over whether it should even be built.

The opening of Southern Hills 20 years ago today marked the official end of its developers' long, hard struggle to build the city's first climate-controlled, regional shopping center. For eight years, the city employed just about every means at its disposal to pre vent the suburban mall from being built in an attempt to protect downtown redevelopment.

City officials fought to deny the developers, General Growth, the needed zoning, water and sewer service and building permits. The developers responded by filing a nearly $800,000 lawsuit against the city.

The tumultuous fight ultimately was settled by local voters, who elected a pro-mall majority on the City Council.

Bill Haase, Southern Hill s general manager for the last 17 years, described the fight to keep out the mall as a "losing battle." Sioux City was the last major Iowa city without a regional shopping center. Haase noted Southern Hills developers also had purchased land outside the city limits and were prepared to build there if necessary.

"I think it was going to happen regardless of what the city did or didn't do because that was just a sign of the times and the way things were going and ended up going," says Haase, who was working for a local building materials business at the time of the dispute.

"There was going to be a regional shopping mall here one way or another, either within the city limits or outside the city limits. The city was smart enough to realize that at the time, and decided to go ahead and let the mall be built within the city limits and take advantage of all the property and sales taxes."

Southern Hills "made a big difference in solidifying" the city as a regional shopping destination, Haase says.

Prior to the mall's opening, scores of local residents regularly drove to large enclosed shopping centers in Omaha, Sioux Falls and other metro cities. While there is still some leakage to those areas, it's much less than if Southern Hills had never been built, he says.

As the only regional shopping center within a 90-mile radius of Sioux City, Southern Hills not only helped keep local shoppers at home, but also attracted large numbers of out-of-town residents. It draws primarily from a 17-courity area in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The development of Southern Hills also served as a catalyst for more commercial and residential growth in southeast Morningside, today the fastest growing part of the city.

"When the mall first started, there was no development on the other side of the interstate," Haase recalls. "It was just cornfields and bare dirt. Now look at it, it's all filled in."

Three more shopping centers, Mayfair, Regency Plaza and Southern Square, later were built nearby Southern Hills Mall. Most recently, additional commercial development has sprung up along Singing Hills Boulevard, a four-lane road that links U.S. Highway 75 to South Lakeport Street.

Southern Hills officials would not disclose sales totals for its stores. But state statistics suggest the city clearly has benefited economically since the mall arrived.

In 1981, the first full year of operation for Southern Hills, Sioux City's taxable retail sales totaled $570 million, or $21 million more than the previous year, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue and Finance. By 1999, the city's total taxable sales had grown to over $1,057 billion, according to the department's annual report.

Last year, an estimated 1 1 million people visited Southern Hills, based on vehicle counters positioned at the entrances, says Kris Walters, the mall's marketing director.

Since 1992, when the mall started keeping records of annual visitors, traffic is up 24 percent, she says.

The number of visitors has steadily grown even though the size of the center, covering over 700,000 square feet, essentially has stayed the same. The only major addition was expansion of the movie theater complex from four to 12 screens in 1990.

Southern Hills currently features three anchors and 115 specialty stores. Its property also includes a number of outlots, home to standalone businesses that include a Hy-Vee Food Store and several fast-food restaurants.

As a whole, the mall is one of the area's largest employers, with over 2,000 people holding full- or part-time jobs in its stores and businesses.

The current mall manager is the Macerich Company, which owns 14 other shopping centers nationwide.

Southern Hills has fewer national retailers than most other large retail centers, Haase says. About 30 percent are local businesses, which he says gives Southern Hills "a little better flavor in terms of shopping" than some other regional centers. Among the locally-based tenants is Greenberg's Jewelers, whose success in Southern Hills led to expansion in other Midwest cities. Greenberg's today operates stores in enclosed malls in Council Bluffs, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Omaha and Sioux Falls.

Greenberg's is among the nearly 30 original stores that are still operating at Southern Hills. They include the three anchors, Sears, Younkers and Target.

Along with a great deal of tenant stability, Haase says the mall has consistently enjoyed an occupancy rate above the industry average. At the end of last year, 96.5 percent of the space was leased, he says.

In the last 20 years, the mix of tenants has changed substantially.

Shoe stores, for example, dominated when the mall First opened. "This was kind of the shoe mall of the Midwest," Haase quips. The number of traditional shoe retailers has dwindled, coinciding with the rise in stores that carry athletic shoes and other apparel.

There also has been a gradual decline in women's ready-to-wear apparel stores at the mall, Walters says. They've largely been replaced by family apparel stores, such The Gap and Eddie Bauer, she says.

The mall now boasts a greater variety of services than it once did. They include offices for optometrists and chiropractors, a police substation, and satellite campus for Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Southern Hills' location has long been a factor in its popularity and success. There is easy access from Interstate 29, U.S. Highway 75 and the U.S. Highway 20 bypass. Another major entry point. South Lakeport Street, was widened from two to four lanes a few years ago.

Like many others, mall officials are looking forward to the completion of a four-lane highway bypass around Sioux City's east side. The bypass, which will link U.S. 20 and 75, is scheduled to open in 2002.

Haase says he expects the new expressway will create a quicker and more direct to the mall from Sioux City's north side and areas north and east of the city. Currently, some residents are reluctant to make the trip because of the time involved.

"The bypass... is going to make it so much easier to get here," he says.