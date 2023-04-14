SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department has announced the release of the 2023 Summer Fun & Action Guide.
The guide contains information about year round programming, special events, youth leagues, adult leagues, parks, trails and more. The guide can be found online at siouxcityparksandrec.com. Printed copies will be available for pick up the first week of May at the Siouxland Expo Center, City Hall, the public libraries, Art Center, Museum, IBP Ice Center and other spots around the city.