Sioux City's Thompson, Interstate Mechanical merge

SIOUX CITY — Thompson, formerly known as Thompson Electric, and the Interstate Mechanical Corporation have merged.

The combination became effective Jan. 1, according to an announcement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The combined company is called Thompson Solutions Group.

Before the merger, Thompson specialized in electrical contracting, building security, IT, automation and robotics and a variety of other technical services. Interstate Mechanical works primarily in metal fabrication, plumbing, industrial piping, mechanical contracting and HVAC systems.

Skip Perley, CEO of Thompson, said in a phone call Tuesday that all of the Interstate employees have been retained, along with the Interstate building on Fourth Street.

The two companies, he said, had essentially no overlap in their trade specialties before the merger.

“Strategically, we felt that this kind of a merger was really good for us,” he said.

The conversations between the two companies took place over a “long process” — more than a year — before the deal was finalized in the fall. The two companies found that their cultures were a good fit for one another, Perley said.

“The culture at Interstate was to go out and find new things to do,” Perley said, referring to Interstate’s business culture of developing new and innovative lines, much as Thompson has long done. “That was really appealing to us.”

Leaders of the two companies — Interstate being under the control of James Olson and Wes Hunold — determined that “we were not looking for joint ownership of two separate companies,” Perley said. “We were looking to create one company.”

Thompson was founded in 1933 by Alfred C. Thompson. In 1987, TEC Corp. was incorporated as Thompson’s parent company. The company opened a Sioux Falls office in 1989 and another in Omaha in 1996, according to a history of the company. Thompson moved into its current building, 2300 Seventh St., in 2013.

Interstate Mechanical was founded in 1912 by J.E. Johnson as a sheet metal contractor under the name Interstate Cornice Works, according to a history of the firm. By the mid-century, as air conditioning became a must-have for commercial and residential spaces, the company began offering air conditioning services and was renamed the Interstate Air Conditioning Corporation. In 1983 Interstate merged with the James P. Olson Company, a mechanical contractor. The company subsequently took the Interstate Mechanical name.

Interstate Mechanical moved from its former home at 418 Iowa St. in 2019 to its current location at 1900 Fourth St.