Sioux City's Tur-Pak Foods is closing, laying off 121 workers

SIOUX CITY -- Tur-Pak Foods, a food processing plant located near Sioux Gateway Airport, intends to close, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

A notification of the impending layoff of 121 Tur-Pak workers was listed on the Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act website, where employers often post impending job losses in advance. The notice was published on Friday, with a layoff date of May 9.

A letter employees received from Tur-Pak, which was obtained by The Journal, states that they will be separated from employment on May 27. The letter does not provide a reason for the closure.

In 2006, the city entered into a development agreement with United Holding Co. L.L.C., the parent company of Tur-Pak, to buy the former Air Force building, 6201 MacArthur St., which it had leased since 1989 and made significant improvements to it. At that time, Tur-Pak employed 200 full-time workers and had agreed to create 100 new jobs in three years.

In 2020 and 2021, students from Brazil and Chile sued Western Iowa Tech, alleged they were lured to the Sioux City community college under false pretenses and used as a cheap source of labor at Tur-Pak and North Sioux City's Royal Canin in exchange for their education. The students claimed they were working as many as 50 hours a week at the two factories and that the way they were treated amounted to human trafficking and forced labor.

