Sioux City's Warming Shelter plans to stay open year-round

SIOUX CITY -- The Warming Shelter, an emergency shelter at 916 Nebraska St., plans to remain open year-round.

During a Sioux City Rotary Club meeting on Monday, Joe Twidwell, the shelter's board president, said the shelter won't be closing at the end of April. The shelter, now in its 10th season, has traditionally been open from Nov. 1 until April 30.

"Starting this April, we're not closing anymore. We're going to be open 365 days a year, 24/7," Twidwell said.

Twidwell said the shelter's budget is about $425,000 a year. He said the budget will need to nearly double to at least $800,000 to keep the doors open year-round. Since the shelter doesn't accept any government funding, due to certain rules that may apply, Twidwell said the challenge is going to be "where we find the money."

Twidwell noted that there are a dozen shelters in the community, each with its own niche.

"The Gospel Mission somewhat does what we do, but they don't take anybody who blows positive for alcohol. They don't take anybody who's on the sex offender registry. And, they don't take anybody who has created problems for them in the past," he said.

Twidwell said there's a certain group of people in Sioux City, for a variety of reasons, who "can't get by on a normal situation" and don't have shelter. He said their numbers have remained roughly the same for many decades.

"The great thing is though, in the nine years, now coming up on 10, that we've been open, according to (Police Chief) Rex Mueller and the EMS, nobody's died on the street due to exposure during the winter time. There have been people who have died due to mayhem and falling down and other health issue, but not because they froze to death," he said.