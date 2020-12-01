Sioux City's Warming Shelter seeks to stay open this season amid pandemic

"We have a sanitizer that we spray, so that type of board makes it easier to clean," she said of the melamine boards.

Shanks noted that the shelter can only allow a certain number of showers because each shower has to be sanitized after every use.

Thus far, Shanks said she isn't aware of anyone contracting the novel coronavirus from being in the shelter. She said the majority of the shelter's residents don't seem to be too concerned about that happening.

When they arrive at the shelter each evening, residents' temperatures are checked and they are asked a series of screening questions.

Residents who are experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, are sent to Siouxland Community Health Center for rapid testing. When they return to the shelter, Shanks said they are placed in an isolation room until the test results come back.

"I haven't had a whole lot of residents super concerned about it," she said of COVID-19. "I think they see it more of a nuisance than anything. I just reiterate constantly, 'This is for your health and well-being.'"