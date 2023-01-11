Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College gets $2.2 million grant from U.S. Department of Education

SIOUX CITY — Western Iowa Community College announced Wednesday morning it received a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

According to Western Iowa Tech, the federal money is intended to: help retain arts and sciences students, improve pathways to four-year schools, promote a culture of equity and train employees on matters of equity, diversity and inclusion.

The grant is intended to cover a five-year stretch and the initial time period will involve hiring additional staff to aid in the retention plan. Western Iowa Tech also said there would be a greater focus on the retention of minority students.

Following that phase, Western Iowa Tech said it plans to focus on the fostering of a "culture of equity by funding a Center for Diversity Enrichment within the college." Such a center would include student and community resources.

"By improving the College’s cultural competency as well as retention and completion through the grant, WITCC will build a campus where every learner is supported, provide degrees to more students, and ultimately increase educational attainment in our community," the school said.