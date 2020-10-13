Sioux County COVID-19 death count moves higher

SIOUX CITY -- The death of one more Siouxland person from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday by public health officials, with that death occurring in Sioux County, which has the state's highest positivity rate for the novel coronavirus.

The number of Sioux County deaths from COVID-19 rose from eight to nine. The number of deaths in the county has risen by five over the last seven days, as the total had been four on Oct. 6.

Osceola County is only remaining county in Northwest Iowa with no deaths attributed to the virus.

Looking at the 14-day average of positive coronavirus tests, Sioux County continues to lead the state with a positivity rate of 24.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 2,122 positive cases of coronavirus in the county, which seems poised to move past Buena Vista County to have the second highest number of cases in Northwest Iowa. As of Tuesday afternoon, Woodbury County had 6,456 coronavirus cases, while Buena Vista County had 2,144.

Sioux County has had more than 300 coronavirus cases added over the last seven days.