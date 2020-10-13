Sioux County COVID-19 death count moves higher

SIOUX CITY -- The death of one more Siouxland person from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday by public health officials, with that death occurring in Sioux County, which has the state's highest positivity rate for the novel coronavirus.
The number of Sioux County deaths from COVID-19 rose from eight to nine. The number of deaths in the county has risen by five over the last seven days, as the total had been four on Oct. 6.
Osceola County is only remaining county in Northwest Iowa with no deaths attributed to the virus.
Looking at the 14-day average of positive coronavirus tests, Sioux County continues to lead the state with a positivity rate of 24.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon.
There have been 2,122 positive cases of coronavirus in the county, which seems poised to move past Buena Vista County to have the second highest number of cases in Northwest Iowa. As of Tuesday afternoon, Woodbury County had 6,456 coronavirus cases, while Buena Vista County had 2,144.
Sioux County has had more than 300 coronavirus cases added over the last seven days.
Lyon County ranked third in Iowa coronavirus positivity rates with 21.2 percent, while Plymouth County had the eighth highest rate at 18 percent.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County Tuesday. The county's positivity rate stood at 15.3 percent, according to state statistics.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
