Sioux County COVID-19 positive rate jumps, now third in Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County's percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has continued its pernicious climb, and even as the percentage has increased in many other counties, Sioux County now has the third-highest percentage in the state.
During the past two weeks, 21.8 percent of all COVID-19 tests in Sioux County came back positive. This puts the county just behind Plymouth County's 22.9 percent and Johnson County's 22.5 percent, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
One week ago, Sioux County's positive percentage was only 14.1 percent; that figure had climbed considerably from the week before.
Other Northwest Iowa counties have recorded sizable jumps in their positive percentages, including O'Brien (now 14.3 percent) and Crawford (15.8 percent).
The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is generally taken as a sign that more infections are going unreported, and that the virus in general is spreading more aggressively.
In absolute terms, a total of about 197 positive tests have been recorded in Sioux County in the past two weeks, and about 296 have active infections, according to IDPH data. In Plymouth County, roughly 219 positives were tallied in that time frame, and 293 presently have active infections.
Woodbury County, to the south of Sioux and Plymouth counties, has a two-week positive percentage of 11 percent; less than two weeks ago, that figure was only 7.4 percent.
During the past two weeks, about 298 positive tests were tallied in Woodbury County, and 503 people in the county are thought to have active infections.
Four long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently dealing with outbreaks of the virus, two of them in Plymouth County, according to IDPH data. Statewide, a total of 37 long-term care facilities are currently experiencing known outbreaks.
Outbreaks at these facilities have been devastating in Iowa, as residents they represent a disproportionate share of the state's COVID-19 deaths. As of Sunday, 598 of the state's 1,112 deaths were associated with these facilities.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, 17 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
Previous outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the area have apparently resolved.
Meanwhile, at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, the number of students infected with the virus climbed again Sunday. Currently 221 students have tested positive, and 563 students and staffers at the school are in quarantine.
