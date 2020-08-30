Sioux County COVID-19 positive rate jumps, now third in Iowa

Woodbury County, to the south of Sioux and Plymouth counties, has a two-week positive percentage of 11 percent; less than two weeks ago, that figure was only 7.4 percent.

During the past two weeks, about 298 positive tests were tallied in Woodbury County, and 503 people in the county are thought to have active infections.

Four long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa are currently dealing with outbreaks of the virus, two of them in Plymouth County, according to IDPH data. Statewide, a total of 37 long-term care facilities are currently experiencing known outbreaks.

Outbreaks at these facilities have been devastating in Iowa, as residents they represent a disproportionate share of the state's COVID-19 deaths. As of Sunday, 598 of the state's 1,112 deaths were associated with these facilities.

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.

-- At Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 22 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.