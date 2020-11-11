Sioux County medical leaders implore residents to wear masks

The Sioux County health system leaders said at least 15 Sioux County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and the county has had an additional 95 positive cases in the past two days. The county's 14-day rate of people tested who test positive is at 29.7%, the sixth-highest rate in the state. According to state data, Sioux County has had 3,034 total cases since March.

The Siouxland District Health Department in Sioux City on Wednesday reported that the city's two hospitals have 80 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 36 patients are from outside the county.

Officials from both hospitals told the Journal earlier this week that they have the resources necessary to meet the community’s medical needs amid the latest surge in cases.

"It is going to take every one of us doing our part to get this virus under control. Please protect your family, your community and your local health care workers by wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying home when you are sick, practicing social distancing and getting your flu shot," a statement from UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said.

Siouxland District Health reported two more COVID-related deaths in Woodbury County Wednesday, both men age 81 or older. The county now has had 105 deaths attributed to the virus. O'Brien County was the only other Siouxland county to report a death, its 20th of the pandemic.

