Sioux County medical leaders implore residents to wear masks

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Health care systems in Sioux County, which has the highest current COVID-19 positivity rate in Northwest Iowa, on Wednesday urged residents to wear masks to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"We as a hospital and health system community implore each resident and visitor in Sioux County to follow the governor's proclamation requiring masking for indoor gatherings of 25 or more people. Specifically, we urge every church to strongly consider voluntarily submitting to this protocol as well," the CEOs of Orange City Area Health System, Hawarden Regional Health Care, Sioux Center Health and Hegg Health Center, of Rock Valley, as well as the Sioux County Community Health Partners public health agency, said in a news release.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday implemented the new restrictions for large public gatherings, but didn't order a statewide mask mandate. Church and religious gatherings are exempt from the new restrictions.
"During this very challenging time, health care leaders and CHP ask the faith community to help preserve our healthcare resources and slow the community spread of COVID-19 by strongly considering wearing masks in the church," the news release said.
Hospitals across Iowa have reported surging numbers of patients with COVID-19 that are straining health care resources.
The Sioux County health system leaders said at least 15 Sioux County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and the county has had an additional 95 positive cases in the past two days. The county's 14-day rate of people tested who test positive is at 29.7%, the sixth-highest rate in the state. According to state data, Sioux County has had 3,034 total cases since March.
The Siouxland District Health Department in Sioux City on Wednesday reported that the city's two hospitals have 80 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 36 patients are from outside the county.
Officials from both hospitals told the Journal earlier this week that they have the resources necessary to meet the community’s medical needs amid the latest surge in cases.
"It is going to take every one of us doing our part to get this virus under control. Please protect your family, your community and your local health care workers by wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying home when you are sick, practicing social distancing and getting your flu shot," a statement from UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said.
Siouxland District Health reported two more COVID-related deaths in Woodbury County Wednesday, both men age 81 or older. The county now has had 105 deaths attributed to the virus. O'Brien County was the only other Siouxland county to report a death, its 20th of the pandemic.
