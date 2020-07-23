Sioux County records COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux County this week sustained its first known COVID-19 death, while Dickinson County's virus death toll rose to four.
The ages of the deceased are not known. Sioux County has the third-highest COVID-19 tally in Northwest Iowa, with 548 known infections to date, while Dickinson County is the fifth-most impacted, with 350 known infections. Sioux County was one of the first counties in the region to have residents test positive back in March.
The majority of the positive cases in both counties (446 in Sioux County, 235 in Dickinson) are now considered recovered.
The Siouxland District Health Department tallied two new COVID-19 infections Thursday in Woodbury County, while the health department of neighboring Dakota County tallied one.
The number of new infections reported daily in Woodbury County has ticked upward slightly in recent weeks, as has the positivity rate (the percentage of tests that came back positive), though it has ebbed and flowed somewhat. Dakota County's new infections have largely held steady, with fewer than 10 most days.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 3,510 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Of these, 3,160 (or about 90 percent) have recovered. The percentage of recoveries has trended downward somewhat recently, as the number of new infections picked up.
In Dakota County, 1,849 people have tested positive since the outbreak began. The majority of these are likely recovered, but the Dakota County Health Department has not been releasing official recovery data.
Plymouth and Sioux counties had a somewhat larger tally on Thursday, with six and seven new infections, respectively, while Buena Vista County logged five. Other counties in Northwest Iowa tallied one or two, or zero, new infections Thursday.
In Southeast South Dakota, Union County recorded two new infections, while Clay County tallied one and Yankton County recorded four.
Thurston County, the Northeast Nebraska county most impacted other than Dakota County, logged four new infections on Thursday, for a total of 192 since the outbreak began. No new infections were recorded in Dixon, Cedar or Wayne counties.
Four outbreaks are ongoing at long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa:
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, Iowa, eleven residents and/or staff have tested positive. Of these, two are now considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa, 13 have tested positive. Eleven of these are now considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 11 have tested positive. Of these, only one is considered recovered.
-- At the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, 20 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
Long-term care facilities in Iowa have been a major source of the state's COVID-19 deaths, representing 441 of the state's 820 total deaths. A total of 21 long-term care facilities across Iowa are currently experiencing outbreaks.
Across Northwest Iowa, a total of 11 COVID-19 patients are currently in the ICU and four are on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).
