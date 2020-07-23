Sioux County records COVID-19 death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux County this week sustained its first known COVID-19 death, while Dickinson County's virus death toll rose to four.

The ages of the deceased are not known. Sioux County has the third-highest COVID-19 tally in Northwest Iowa, with 548 known infections to date, while Dickinson County is the fifth-most impacted, with 350 known infections. Sioux County was one of the first counties in the region to have residents test positive back in March.

The majority of the positive cases in both counties (446 in Sioux County, 235 in Dickinson) are now considered recovered.

The Siouxland District Health Department tallied two new COVID-19 infections Thursday in Woodbury County, while the health department of neighboring Dakota County tallied one.

The number of new infections reported daily in Woodbury County has ticked upward slightly in recent weeks, as has the positivity rate (the percentage of tests that came back positive), though it has ebbed and flowed somewhat. Dakota County's new infections have largely held steady, with fewer than 10 most days.