SHELDON, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that it has identified the body found March 26 near the Floyd River west of Sheldon.
The body was that of Cory Allen Wright, age 27. Wright's last reported address was in Sheldon, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his identity through fingerprints, and the Sioux County Sheriff's Office corroborated this through matching Wright's tattoos and his arrest record.
The State Medical Examiner reports the cause of death is yet to be determined.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the death. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may use our Text‐A‐Tip program by texting 274637 and entering “SCSO” in the message body followed by your tip.