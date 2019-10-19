BOYDEN, Iowa -- The death of a Boyden man who was found dead in his burning home is under investigation by state and local investigators.
According to a press release, at around 11:08 a.m. Friday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office received a request from a concerned party to check on the welfare of 39-year-old Daniel Kaufman, who lived in a residence at the 800 block of Sheridan Street in Boyden.
Soon after their arrival, deputies noticed heavy smoke inside the home, which prevented them from entering. Fire crews from Boyden and Sheldon were called and extinguished the fire. Kaufman was found inside the home and was subsequently pronounced dead by the Sioux County Medical Examiner.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office has initiated an investigation with assistance from the Sioux County Medical Examiner and the Iowa State Fire Marshal.
Kaufman's body was transported to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation Laboratory in Ankeny, Iowa for an autopsy. The cause of death has not yet been positively determined and the case remains under investigation.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Boyden Fire Department, Sheldon Fire Department, Sheldon Community Ambulance Team and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office.