Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigates drowning north of Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, IOWA -- During the afternoon of Monday, July Fourth, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning in a pond near Rock Valley.

According to a press release, Sioux County Communications got an emergency call about a male who went underwater while swimming in the pond and didn't resurface.

"Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted," the release said before noting the victim was flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital and pronounced dead there.

The release then notes that the victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

