Sioux County Sheriff's Office releases name of 19-year-old who drowned north of Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, IOWA -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office has now released the name of a man who drowned in a pond near Rock Valley on the Fourth of July.

According to a press release, Aldo Tomas-DeLeon, 19, Rock Valley, was swimming at Groeneweg Pond along 290th Street, one mile north of Rock Valley, when he went underwater and didn't resurface. A call then went out to Sioux County communications.

"Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted," an earlier release stated before noting the victim was flown to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota hospital and pronounced dead there.

In the incident, the sheriff's office worked with the Rock Valley Police Department, the Rock Valley Fire Department and Rock Valley Ambulance.

