Sioux County tallies third case of COVID-19
alert

Sioux County tallies third case of COVID-19

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County has recorded its third case of COVID-19.

Community Health Partners announced Monday afternoon in a Facebook post that an individual between the ages of 41 and 60 tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. The individual is in isolation, according to the post. The person's gender is not known, nor is his or her condition. 

The first two cases were older adults.

