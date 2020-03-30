Sioux County tallies third case of COVID-19

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County has recorded its third case of COVID-19.
Community Health Partners announced Monday afternoon in a Facebook post that an individual between the ages of 41 and 60 tested positive for the coronavirus in the county. The individual is in isolation, according to the post. The person's gender is not known, nor is his or her condition.
The first two cases were older adults.
The second Sioux County case was one of 34 additional cases the state reported Thursday. Monona County's first case, first disclosed on Wednesday, was also included on Thursday's list.
