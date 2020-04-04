Sioux County up to 7 COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County has tallied its sixth and seventh cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release posted Friday by Sioux County Community Health Partners, one of the individuals is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, while the other is an adult between 18 and 40 years old.

Both individuals are in isolation. The county's first case of the virus appeared nearly two weeks ago, and it is unclear whether any of the individuals have yet recovered.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has not yet updated its data on the state's caseload. As of Friday the count stood at 699 cases, not including the two new cases in Sioux County.

