You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux County up to 7 COVID-19 cases
View Comments

Sioux County up to 7 COVID-19 cases

Virus (copy) (copy)

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Sioux County now has seven cases of the virus. 

 National Institutes of Health

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County has tallied its sixth and seventh cases of the novel coronavirus. 

According to a press release posted Friday by Sioux County Community Health Partners, one of the individuals is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, while the other is an adult between 18 and 40 years old. 

Both individuals are in isolation. The county's first case of the virus appeared nearly two weeks ago, and it is unclear whether any of the individuals have yet recovered. 

The Iowa Department of Public Health has not yet updated its data on the state's caseload. As of Friday the count stood at 699 cases, not including the two new cases in Sioux County. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News