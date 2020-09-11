Sioux County's positive COVID-19 rate leads state, just ahead of Lyon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County has passed neighboring Lyon as the Iowa counties with the highest positive percent of COVID-19 tests in the last 14 days.

Sioux County's 14-day average positivity rate stood at 21 percent Friday, just ahead of Lyon County's 19.9 percent, according to Iowa Public Health data.

Plymouth County, which borders Sioux County to the south, had a rate of 18.1 percent Friday, fourth highest among the state's 99 counties.

Woodbury County ranked 13th at 12.4 percent.

Twenty-four new cases were reported in Sioux County Friday, raising its total to 1,049 since the pandemic began this spring.

Lyon County, which reported 4 new cases Friday, now has a total of 179. The county in extreme Northwest Iowa, just across the border from metro South Falls, tallied its third COVID-19-related death Thursday.

Plymouth County hit the 900 mark after reporting 4 more cases Friday.