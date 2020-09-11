Sioux County's positive COVID-19 rate leads state, just ahead of Lyon County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County has passed neighboring Lyon as the Iowa counties with the highest positive percent of COVID-19 tests in the last 14 days.
Sioux County's 14-day average positivity rate stood at 21 percent Friday, just ahead of Lyon County's 19.9 percent, according to Iowa Public Health data.
Plymouth County, which borders Sioux County to the south, had a rate of 18.1 percent Friday, fourth highest among the state's 99 counties.
Woodbury County ranked 13th at 12.4 percent.
Twenty-four new cases were reported in Sioux County Friday, raising its total to 1,049 since the pandemic began this spring.
Lyon County, which reported 4 new cases Friday, now has a total of 179. The county in extreme Northwest Iowa, just across the border from metro South Falls, tallied its third COVID-19-related death Thursday.
Plymouth County hit the 900 mark after reporting 4 more cases Friday.
Forty-nine patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa, according to state data. That's an increase of six patients from Thursday. Nearly all of the patients are being cared for in one of Sioux City's two hospitals.
RMCC 3 had 12 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds as of Friday, up two from the previous day. There are still 84 beds available.
Five patients were on ventilators Friday, unchanged from the previous day. An additional 70 ventilators are available in the region.
