Sioux Gateway Airport at Thanksgiving: Better than most of 2020, far worse than last year

SIOUX CITY -- As some Siouxlanders opt to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic at Sioux Gateway Airport is expected to be better than the most of the rest of this year but much worse than last year's holiday season.

Mike Collett, the assistant city manager and airport director, said last week that during the week of Thanksgiving, the airport will offer two flights per day, which likely will be somewhat above 50 percent full. In the week of the 2019 Thanksgiving, the airport had four flights per day with closer to 80 percent occupancy.

Thanksgiving is normally a vital time of year for airlines and airports, as people fly home en masse. This year's Thanksgiving is expected to look different than other years, as government leaders and public health officials have urged the public to forgo large family gatherings to ease the spread of the deadly virus.

Though down from last year, the the anticipated passenger loads at Sioux Gateway this week will still be an improvement over the figures earlier this year.

"I think both airlines are seeing an uptick in bookings, and airlines in general are really expecting next week to be their busiest since March," Collett said.