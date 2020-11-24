Sioux Gateway Airport at Thanksgiving: Better than most of 2020, far worse than last year

SIOUX CITY -- As some Siouxlanders opt to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic at Sioux Gateway Airport is expected to be better than the most of the rest of this year but much worse than last year's holiday season.
Mike Collett, the assistant city manager and airport director, said last week that during the week of Thanksgiving, the airport will offer two flights per day, which likely will be somewhat above 50 percent full. In the week of the 2019 Thanksgiving, the airport had four flights per day with closer to 80 percent occupancy.
Thanksgiving is normally a vital time of year for airlines and airports, as people fly home en masse. This year's Thanksgiving is expected to look different than other years, as government leaders and public health officials have urged the public to forgo large family gatherings to ease the spread of the deadly virus.
Though down from last year, the the anticipated passenger loads at Sioux Gateway this week will still be an improvement over the figures earlier this year.
"I think both airlines are seeing an uptick in bookings, and airlines in general are really expecting next week to be their busiest since March," Collett said.
Enplanement data from Sioux Gateway shows that September saw around 661 passengers at the airport, followed by 1,230 in October -- the month when Denver-to-Sioux City flights were re-established via SkyWest Airlines. That's down sharply from last year, when there were 3,798 passengers in September and 4,382 in October.
Traffic at the airport tanked beginning in March of this year, when the pandemic first took hold. Despite having a little more than a quarter as many passengers as last year, October was one of the better months at the airport this year. The number of enplanements bottomed out in April, with only 261 passengers. At the time, flights were often departing and arriving with fewer than 10 passengers.
American Airlines announced in August its intention to drop the Sioux City market, along with 14 other smaller airports, due to the collapse in demand for air travel. In a statement in August, American said Sioux Gateway and the others were "among the lowest-performing routes that we don’t foresee turning around in this low-demand environment."
The airline, like most of its counterparts, has suffered shocking losses this year. Last month, American reported a net loss of $2.4 billion in its third quarter.
But American soon backpedaled that decision, giving Sioux Gateway more time to find a new airline to service the airport. The City Council this month approved a recommendation that the U.S. Department of Transportation award a three-year contract to SkyWest for Sioux City-to-Chicago flights, subsidized under the federal Essential Air Service program. American also submitted a bid for the subsidized flights.
In the interim, Collett said American hasn't been offering as many routes between Sioux City and Chicago as they used to.
"The American flights have been somewhat sporadic as far as number of flights and the time of day of the departures," he said.
