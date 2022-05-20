Sioux Gateway Airport board votes to stick with SkyWest Airlines

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees concluded Thursday that fewer commercial flights with a larger regional jet is a better alternative than more frequent service with smaller turboprop jets.

The board voted unanimously to recommend the U.S. Department of Transportation allow the airport's incumbent carrier, SkyWest Airlines, to reduce its minimum weekly flights from 12 to 7 and still qualify for federal subsidies under the Essential Air Service program

"We have a great relationship with SkyWest. They're doing a wonderful job," board chair Joe Kruse said after the meeting. "We elected to keep them here because they are better than the alternative."

The alternative in front of the board Thursday was a proposal from Boutique Airlines to offer 28 round trip flights per week connecting Sioux Gateway with Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport.

Boutique would operate Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, which seats 8 to 9 passengers. The turboprops are far smaller than the 50-seat regional jets SkyWest now operates at Sioux Gateway.

"They're a nice airline," Kruse said of Boutique. "For a market the size of Sioux City, I just don't think a plane that holds 8 to 9 seats is going to work for us.

"I hear a lot of pushback from people who say, 'I want a jet, I want a bigger aircraft.' A lot of people aren't comfortable in a smaller aircraft."

Boutique Airlines, which has code sharing agreements with American Airlines and United Airlines, was the lone carrier to submit an EAS proposal from Sioux Gateway Airport by the May 11 application deadline. The DOT invited airlines to apply after SkyWest in March announced plans to leave Sioux City and 28 other small airports this summer, citing a shortage of pilots The federal agency is requiring SkyWest to continue operating at all of those airports until the DOT selects a replacement carrier.

Assistant City Manager Mike Collett noted that the situation is somewhat unique because SkyWest did not submit an amended EAS proposal to continue at Sioux Gateway. Though it's not in writing, the airline has told the city it expects to return to two daily flights as soon as the pilot shortage subsidies.

"There's no commitment. They are unable to provide a hard date," Collett told the board. "We hope it's in the 6 to 12 month time frame, but that's just speculation."

The trustees' recommendation will next go to the City Council for their review and action. Community input is an important part of the DOT's selection process for EAS contracts.

SkyWest, which has a code sharing agreement with United Airlines, now offers two flights per day at Sioux Gateway -- one each to and from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport. If the DOT would accept the city's recommendation, the schedule would be reduced to one round trip per day. That lone destination would be determined at a later date, with local officials invited to offer input. Collett noted that current traffic is roughly split between the two routes.

SkyWest started at Sioux Gateway in October 2020 with its Denver routes, and added flights to Chicago in April 2021 under its current EAS contract, which is scheduled to run through April 1, 2024.

In the first year, SkyWest received a subsidy of $2,045 per flight, or nearly $1.47 million. This year, the subsidy dropped to $880,418, and in the final year, it's scheduled to fall to $533,437.

For its proposed Sioux City to Minneapolis routes, Boutique Air requested a subsidy of about $5.18 million in the first year and about $5.28 million in the second year.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Boutique Air has been in operation since 2007. In July 2012, the company applied for commuter operating authority from the DOT. The carrier began flying routes between Los Angeles and Las Vegas in January 2014.

Sioux Gateway lost its longstanding direct service to Minneapolis-Saint Paul in 2012 when Delta Air Lines stopped flying at the Sioux City airport. At the time, Delta and American Airlines both submitted EAS proposals, but city leaders recommended the DOT accept American's bid to fly twice daily to Chicago.

