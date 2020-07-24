You are the owner of this article.
Sioux Gateway Airport passenger traffic recovered slightly in June after tanking in April, May
SIOUX CITY -- The number of people boarding planes at the Sioux Gateway Airport rebounded slightly in June after bottoming out dramatically in April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

A total of 591 passengers boarded flights at the Sioux City airport in June, a number well below average for that month, according to airport data. But last month's tally was considerably higher than the 261 people boarding planes in April, followed by 330 in May. 

By contrast, in April 2019 there were 3,917 boardings at the airport, while in May of that year there were 4,501 and in June there were 4,061. 

This April was a terrible month for the industry nationwide, with air travel at just 5 percent of normal levels. 

Traffic at the airport began to slump in the middle of March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns gripped the nation. In the months that followed, vacation plans were canceled and some passengers grew uneasy with the idea of sitting for hours in an airplane cabin with strangers.

Sioux Gateway director Mike Collett referred to March as a "hybrid month," because air travel remained at roughly normal levels until the middle of the month. During March, the airport recorded 1,941 enplanements. 

The low numbers are likely partly attributed to a sharp reduction in the number of flights at the airport this spring. During April, May and June, American Airlines, the only carrier at the airport, offered only one flight a day to Chicago, half the normal level.

This month the airport resumed its pre-coronavirus daily flight schedule, with two flights to Chicago and one to Dallas. 

It's hard to say to what extent passenger traffic might recover in July or August even with the added daily flights. 

"August is typically a slower month for the airlines," said Barbara Sloniker, air service director at the airport and executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative. '

Airlines and airports across the U.S. have been stricken since the outbreak began, with nearly all parties reporting shocking losses.

This week, American posted a loss of more than $2 billion in the second quarter, while the balance sheets of Southwest Airlines showed a loss of $915 million. American's second-quarter revenue slumped 86 percent, while Southwest reported an 83 percent decline in revenues.

United Airlines tallied a $1.6 billion loss in the second quarter, burning through $40 million a day from April through June. United is among the airlines warning of furloughs later this year, having already parted ways with thousands their workers. 

It's unclear how badly the aviation industry will be hit by the recent coronavirus outbreaks in the south and the western portion of the U.S., though Sloniker struck an optimistic note on the Sioux Gateway Airport's passenger traffic going forward. 

"They're saying that traffic is coming back, but kind of slowly," she said. "Obviously, customers have to feel comfortable, safe, travelling."

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

