Sioux Gateway Airport passenger traffic recovered slightly in June after tanking in April, May

SIOUX CITY -- The number of people boarding planes at the Sioux Gateway Airport rebounded slightly in June after bottoming out dramatically in April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 591 passengers boarded flights at the Sioux City airport in June, a number well below average for that month, according to airport data. But last month's tally was considerably higher than the 261 people boarding planes in April, followed by 330 in May.

By contrast, in April 2019 there were 3,917 boardings at the airport, while in May of that year there were 4,501 and in June there were 4,061.

This April was a terrible month for the industry nationwide, with air travel at just 5 percent of normal levels.

Traffic at the airport began to slump in the middle of March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns gripped the nation. In the months that followed, vacation plans were canceled and some passengers grew uneasy with the idea of sitting for hours in an airplane cabin with strangers.

Sioux Gateway director Mike Collett referred to March as a "hybrid month," because air travel remained at roughly normal levels until the middle of the month. During March, the airport recorded 1,941 enplanements.