Sioux Gateway Airport to receive more than $280,000 in state funds

SIOUX CITY — Sioux Gateway Airport will receive more than $280,000 in state funds for airport improvements, according to a statement from State Senator Jackie Smith, of Sioux City.

The funding will come from the State Aviation Fund for aviation safety, planning, and airport development projects throughout Iowa.

"The Sioux City Gateway Airport is an important Iowa and regional transportation asset, a resource that helps our community grow," said Smith, the ranking member of the Iowa Senate Transportation Committee. "Siouxland is growing and supporting our local economy is a smart investment of state dollars."

The state funds will cover half of the $300,000 total cost of the north ramp taxilane overlay at the airport. The state is providing an additional $131,896, which will cover the entire cost of a project to rehabilitate and build hangars at the airport.

The Sioux City investment was one of a group of projects scheduled for 21 different airports across Iowa.