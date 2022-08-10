 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux Gateway Airport to receive more than $280,000 in state funds

Sioux Gateway Airport enplanements

A passenger wheels luggage into the terminal Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Sioux Gateway Airport will receive more than $280,000 in state funds for airport improvements, according to a statement from State Senator Jackie Smith, of Sioux City. 

The funding will come from the State Aviation Fund for aviation safety, planning, and airport development projects throughout Iowa.

Jackie Smith

Smith

"The Sioux City Gateway Airport is an important Iowa and regional transportation asset, a resource that helps our community grow," said Smith, the ranking member of the Iowa Senate Transportation Committee. "Siouxland is growing and supporting our local economy is a smart investment of state dollars."

The state funds will cover half of the $300,000 total cost of the north ramp taxilane overlay at the airport. The state is providing an additional $131,896, which will cover the entire cost of a project to rehabilitate and build hangars at the airport.

The Sioux City investment was one of a group of projects scheduled for 21 different airports across Iowa.

