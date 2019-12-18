Sioux Gateway Airport 'working to resolve' safety issues after FAA allegations

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Gateway Airport on Wednesday responded to a proposed Federal Aviation Administration fine against the airport for alleged safety violations.

In a press release, the city-owned airport said "steps were taken to address concerns" after each inspection of the airport in May 2018 and June 2019.

The FAA on Tuesday publicly proposed a $145,452 civil penalty against the airport for numerous alleged safety violations, including a failure to maintain surfaces, runway and taxiway markings, and visual wind direction indicators.

"The city of Sioux City and Sioux Gateway Airport are committed to maintaining a safe airport. The FAA conducts annual inspections to ensure that airports are maintaining compliance with safety regulations," the airport reported in the release. "We are working to resolve the safety related inspection deficiencies and are working on a corrective action plan to eliminate any issues in the future. As a result, steps are being undertaken to ensure that future inspections meet the expectations of the FAA."