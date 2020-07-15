Sioux Gateway: Chicago travel quarantine not affecting SUX travel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Although Chicago has added Iowa to its quarantine list, Sioux Gateway Airport said in a statement released Wednesday that the order does not impact people traveling through Chicago.

"All flights are still going through Chicago, so there are no restrictions. Sioux City is a great place to fly from because of the clean and open spaces within the terminal that allow for social distancing, along with short TSA lines," said Sioux Gateway Airport Board President David Bernstein.

American Airlines continues to offer three daily flights from Sioux City to Chicago and one daily flight to Dallas/Fort Worth.

On July 2, the Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner issued an emergency travel order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

Effective Friday, the quarantine order will also include Iowa and Oklahoma. The other 15 states currently on the list include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

