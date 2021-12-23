Sioux Gateway slated to receive more than $1 million in federal funding

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Gateway Airport will receive more than $1 million in federal infrastructure grant funding next year through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program.

The city-owned airport can invest the $1,030,552 in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

"We have a capital plan that we put out five years with the FAA region at any given time, so we would intend to use that money toward those projects," Assistant City Manager Mike Collett told The Journal Thursday. "The next one that comes up on the list would be any taxiway projects."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed earlier this year by President Biden, provides $15 billion for airport-related projects as defined under the existing Airport Improvement Grant and Passenger Facility Charge criteria. In total, Iowa airports of all sizes will receive $24,547,901 each year for the next five years.

"There has been a backlog of projects nationwide at airports. This will go a long way to bring those up to current needs," Collett said.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who supported the legislation said in a statement that aviation plays a "crucial role" in keeping Iowans connected with each other and the rest of the country.

"We depend on sound airport infrastructure for everything from keeping our crops healthy and abundant to moving people and products about our state. This series of investments into Iowa airports represents one of many real infrastructure projects that will help Iowa stay connected and competitive for years to come," Grassley said.

Other Siouxland airports receiving funding in Fiscal Year 2022 are:

-- Arthur N. Neu, Carroll, $159,000

-- Cherokee County Regional, Cherokee, $159,000

-- Denison Municipal Airport, $110,000

-- Le Mars Municipal Airport, $159,000

-- Sheldon Regional, $159,000

-- Spencer Municipal, $295,000

-- Storm Lake Municipal, $159,000

-- Emmetsburg Municipal, $110,00

-- Estherville Municipal, $159,000

-- Osceola Municipal, $159,000

-- Sac City Municipal, $110,000

-- Norfolk Regional/Karl Stefan Memorial Field, $295,000

-- Pender Municipal, $159,000

-- Harold Davidson Field, Vermillion, $159,000

-- Chan Gurney Municipal Yankton, $159,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.