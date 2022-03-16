Sioux Gateway slated to receive more than $3.1 million

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Gateway Airport is eligible to receive more than $3.1 million from the Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund.

A total of $100 million is being offered through reimbursable grants to the eight public-owned commercial service airports in Iowa as identified in the 2020 Iowa Aviation System Plan. The fund, which is being administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation, is made possible with allocations through Federal American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa's air transportation system on Wednesday. Ninety percent of the funds will be granted based upon passenger numbers from 2019 and the remaining 10% will be split equally among the commercial airports.

"It's significant. The commercial airports in Iowa have been lobbying for a long time about infrastructure funds. I think the Legislature and the governor have taken that all in over the years and found a way to help fund and find a resource when they were able to," Assistant Sioux City Manager Mike Collett told The Journal.

Eligible projects under the program include terminal construction and renovations, parking structure construction and hangar construction.

Collett said city staff, the airport's board and the City Council will provide input regarding how the funding will be used at Sioux Gateway.

Iowa's airport system supported 2.2 million passengers and 142 million pounds of cargo in 2019, prior to the pandemic. According to a statement from Reynolds' office, the airports are essential for Iowa's tourism, business growth, development and economic prosperity.

"Iowa's commercial airports play a vital role in supporting the economic development and prosperity of our state, and we need to ensure that continues to be the case for many more years to come," Reynolds said in the statement. "This significant investment will help maintain momentum and encourage ongoing growth through transformative projects that will greatly benefit Iowans and other travelers that utilize our air transportation system."

