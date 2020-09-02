Sioux Honey Association removes prominent logo from building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Honey Association has removed its logo from the northeast corner of its building, a prominent sight for drivers traveling south on Lewis Boulevard or west on Fairmount Street toward Sixth.

Mark Mammen, president and CEO of the Sioux Honey Association -- a beekeeper-owned-and-operated cooperative that markets Sue Honey and Aunt Sue's products -- said Sioux Honey wanted to update its image. The sign was removed sometime last month, he said.

"Probably four or five years ago, we actually moved away from that logo that was up on the building, with not only our labels but our consumer promotions as well, and the reason we did that is, we wanted to have a renewed focus on our main brands, which is Sue Bee and Aunt Sue's," Mammen said.

The logo, or an earlier version of it, had been on that corner of the building at least since 1970, when Sioux Honey held a grand opening of its then-new facility, which had been completed the previous year. At that time and for years thereafter, the logo was featured prominently on several Sioux Honey products.