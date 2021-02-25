 Skip to main content
Sioux, Monona counties report COVID-19 deaths
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux and Monona counties each recorded a COVID-19-related death Thursday.

Sioux County's death toll now stands at 69 and its total positive tests at 4,915, while Monona County has tallied 26 total COVID-19-related deaths and 815 total positive tests.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 27 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Thursday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.5 percent. The county's total number of individuals testing positive stood at 13,660 as of 10 a.m. Thursday, and total positive tests stood at 14,888 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to state data.

WATCH NOW: 10 questions about COVID-19 vaccination

District Health reported that 18 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other six had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 10 are Woodbury County residents.

