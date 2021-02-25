Sioux, Monona counties report COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux and Monona counties each recorded a COVID-19-related death Thursday.
Sioux County's death toll now stands at 69 and its total positive tests at 4,915, while Monona County has tallied 26 total COVID-19-related deaths and 815 total positive tests.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 27 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Thursday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.5 percent. The county's total number of individuals testing positive stood at 13,660 as of 10 a.m. Thursday, and total positive tests stood at 14,888 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to state data.
District Health reported that 18 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other six had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 10 are Woodbury County residents.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.