Sioux, Monona counties report COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux and Monona counties each recorded a COVID-19-related death Thursday.

Sioux County's death toll now stands at 69 and its total positive tests at 4,915, while Monona County has tallied 26 total COVID-19-related deaths and 815 total positive tests.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 27 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Thursday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.5 percent. The county's total number of individuals testing positive stood at 13,660 as of 10 a.m. Thursday, and total positive tests stood at 14,888 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to state data.

District Health reported that 18 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 12 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other six had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 10 are Woodbury County residents.

