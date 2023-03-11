DES MOINES — When the Iowa House of Representatives voted Wednesday afternoon on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, 57 Republicans voted in favor of Senate File 538. Thirty-four Iowa House Democrats voted against the bill which was overseen by Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison. That group of nearly three dozen was joined by six GOP representatives.

Megan Jones, a six-term legislator from Sioux Rapids, was one of the six. She said her position didn't change much throughout the bill's path to passage.

"I heard from a lot of constituents who said: 'Look, I don’t necessarily understand all of this, I’m not a doctor. I don’t get it. But I don’t think the state should be stopping hormonal medical care while someone’s receiving that treatment.'" (Under the bill's guidelines, minors currently receiving medical treatment such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgeries would have 180 days to discontinue care.)

Rep. Megan Jones Rep. Megan Jones, at right, during a session in the Iowa Legislature on Thursday. Jones, a five-term representative from Sioux Rapids, was one…

Support

Republican legislators who supported the bill, such as Holt, have said its intent is to protect children from medical care and treatments based on uncertain science.

"Our children deserve the time to grow into themselves, to find themselves, to go through phases without medical interventions that are unproven in their efficacy," Holt said Wednesday.

Studies, like a 2018 one from the American Academy of Pediatrics, do acknowledge there can be long-term side effects from hormonal treatments and that more research is necessary but medical professionals have also said "evidence-based, gender-affirming care for transgender children and adolescents is medically necessary and appropriate." The University of Iowa LGBTQ Clinic in Iowa City treated 211 trans children in the past 12 months, according to the Des Moines Register.

Jones said constituents have told her actual protection for transgender children would include medical care when called for.

"They don’t support going after this community who is made up of a bunch of already marginalized children, who have the weight of the world on their shoulders, who are going to school every day facing difficult circumstances," Jones said. "Now’s the time to support these kids and not target them and question the treatments that they’re receiving."

Debate over the bill in Des Moines the past week produced protests from LGBTQ activists as well as counter-protests by figures from groups such as Moms for Liberty. Despite the hotly contested legislation, Jones said she didn't feel a lot of heat from fellow party members or residents in her district which includes large parts of Clay and Buena Vista counties.

"I received an overwhelming amount of support for being a 'no' on the bill," she said.

Jones then explained she's been told the state has bigger priorities.

"A lot of people that I’ve reached out to aren’t necessarily engaged or involved in these conversations or this community and what they said was: Why do we have to do something here? Our state has bigger priorities. People need greater access to medical services. People don’t have dental care. Yet here we are fighting over an incredibly small group of kids who, with their doctors and with their parents, are receiving a medical treatment that, while we might not understand, that’s the path that they’ve chosen. Why are we going after them? We’ve got bigger fish to fry."

Choice

Before the bill's passage in the House of Representatives, Jones attempted to introduce an amendment to allow for gender-affirming care for minors if they have parental permission.

"I thought that was a fair and genuine amendment. It failed on a procedural vote. I think, had it made it through the procedural barrier, there would have been a tougher conversation for folks because people don't want to vote against parental choice," Jones said. When explaining his vote against the bill, Bondurant GOP Rep. Brian Lohse said it is counter to parental choice which has been a common theme of the 2023 legislative session.

Jones said she shares an understanding with her fellow Iowans who worry that taking away parental choice and banning care for minors could hurt kids.

"The legislature is coming in and literally intervening with a kid’s healthcare and their current treatment path. And so that’s a big problem for a lot of people," she said.

Megan Jones Iowa Rep. Megan Jones holds her daughter, Alma, in the Iowa House chambers at the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Photo by Erin Murphy

In two months of the session, the Iowa Legislature has already seen multiple high-profile bills concerning children as well as education. Jones said she couldn't fully explain why 2023 has been the year for these debates.

"Maybe it’s because there are 64 members in the House. So we have a super-majority and I think people can finally take on some of the more radical proposals than have been options in years past," she said. "But I don’t really have a good answer for that one."

As it relates specifically to gender-affirming care for minors, Jones did say such legislation shouldn't make folks from the LGBTQ+ community think they're not welcome in Iowa.

"We do appreciate their presence and they are humans, just like the rest of us. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight. And far be it from the Iowa legislature to tell these people that they can’t live, work and grow a wonderful family."