Siouxland advocate: Test Iowa not accessible to elderly, people with disabilities

"If they have to go an hour to where the Test Iowa site is in public transportation, they can't roll down the window and do it. They won't allow that," Dew said of Test Iowa. "If you get dropped off, they're not going to test you."

Dew said the fact that Test Iowa requires test seekers to fill out an online health assessment in order to secure an appointment poses another roadblock for those who are elderly and/or disabled. Many of them lack internet access or could have difficulty using the site to complete the assessment because of a disability.

"By not being able to give them the test, it's actually harming this population of Iowans," Dew said. "We've tried to offer strategic plans to be able to test people that are in the elderly and disabled apartments -- going into the apartments themselves or keeping it outside of the apartments -- and they have not gone for that."

Pat Garrett, Reynolds' communications director, didn't respond to an email from The Journal seeking comment by press time.