Siouxland Afghanistan veterans react to Taliban takeover

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- On a chaotic June morning in 2011, Staff Sgt. Peter Madsen took a bullet in the right shoulder while engaged in a shootout in Afghanistan.

As gunfire peppered the area, Madsen hopped from his truck and continued leading soldiers. Forty U.S. troops battled under Madsen's command this mission, one conducted in Paktia Province. The firefight lasted for hours.

The Iowa Army National Guard later honored the Holstein man for heroism, presenting him with the Bronze Star with a "V" for valor, the top honor bestowed upon any of the soldiers who served in Afghanistan that year, and a Purple Heart.

As the Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan, Madsen reflected on his tour of duty in the country, the first from 2004-2005 and the second from 2010-11.

“The first time I made some really good friends, Afghanis, and we got out to see the people. Now to hear of lot of that is getting destroyed is kind of upsetting,” Madsen, 48, said Monday. “It looks to be diminishing all the hard work we put in both times we went in.”