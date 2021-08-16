Siouxland Afghanistan veterans react to Taliban takeover

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- On a chaotic June morning in 2011, Staff Sgt. Peter Madsen took a bullet in the right shoulder while engaged in a shootout in Afghanistan.
As gunfire peppered the area, Madsen hopped from his truck and continued leading soldiers. Forty U.S. troops battled under Madsen's command this mission, one conducted in Paktia Province. The firefight lasted for hours.
The Iowa Army National Guard later honored the Holstein man for heroism, presenting him with the Bronze Star with a "V" for valor, the top honor bestowed upon any of the soldiers who served in Afghanistan that year, and a Purple Heart.
As the Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan, Madsen reflected on his tour of duty in the country, the first from 2004-2005 and the second from 2010-11.
“The first time I made some really good friends, Afghanis, and we got out to see the people. Now to hear of lot of that is getting destroyed is kind of upsetting,” Madsen, 48, said Monday. “It looks to be diminishing all the hard work we put in both times we went in.”
Across the country, there were a range of opinions expressed by Americans who served in Afghanistan about the Taliban's rapid takeover after U.S. troops were withdrawn.
With the capital city gripped with panic, the U.S. struggled to evacuate its citizens and Afghani allies from the Kabul airport.
Forde Fairchild, who spent a little over a year representing the U.S. Justice Department in Afghanistan, said Monday he is not surprised by the dire situation in the country, but is also "nonetheless horrified."
"This is just an unyielding social tragedy. The people of Afghanistan, particularly our partners in Afghanistan, are facing a reversion of their rights and liberties that is just almost unfathomable. It's just heartbreaking," said Fairchild, a Terrill, Iowa, native who's been an assistant U.S. attorney in Sioux City since 2004.
Fairchild served as a Special Deputy Marshal and the Justice Attaché, the U.S. attorney general's representative in Afghanistan, from 2016 to 2017. He said his job was to work active investigations for prosecution in the United States, as well as advise and mentor high-level investigations of narcotics, terrorism and other cases involving national security.
The collapse of the Afghani government and the Taliban seizing control was predicted, said Fairchild, who noted it was a risk that "every policymaker was aware of."
"I can't believe this has been allowed happen, and, I don't know how you would have stopped it," he said.
Fairchild said he worries that the situation "emboldens our enemies across the world and undermines our allies' belief in our ability to commit to difficult problems."
"There were many problems with the way we litigated our effort overseas, and one of those was that we haven't really been in Afghanistan for 20 years. We've been there 20 times for a year, each time. That made a difficult problem even more difficult to address, I think," he said.
Caitlin Yamada