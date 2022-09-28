Siouxland authorities searching for person in Missouri River

SIOUX CITY -- Rescue personnel in boats are searching the Missouri River after receiving reports that a person jumped or fell off a bridge over the river.

Sioux City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure said Sioux City and South Sioux City police were notified that at about 11:16 a.m., someone went into the river at the railroad bridge crossing.

A number of boats are currently on the river searching.

Emergency dispatchers have been heard on the radio telling authorities on the scene that witnesses reported seeing something in the water.